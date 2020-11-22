40,001 Shares in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 128.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 103,204 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 361.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,333,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,608 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cinemark by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 41.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Loop Capital cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark upgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.42.

Cinemark stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

