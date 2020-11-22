3,592 Shares in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 4,234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 48,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENSG. Stephens raised The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

ENSG stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $70.56.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,568.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,753.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $166,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,209 shares of company stock valued at $7,291,022 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

