3,573 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,573 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter worth $146,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $799,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Fortinet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $95,000. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $884,943.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,209.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $3,947,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,393 shares in the company, valued at $806,575,807.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,072 shares of company stock valued at $5,443,133. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $118.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.16. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

