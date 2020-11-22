357 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Bought by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $757,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,201,892.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $266,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,573,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,632 shares of company stock valued at $14,690,110 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $112.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $121.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

