2,765 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 400.0% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of PayPal by 628.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of PayPal by 150.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,028 shares of company stock worth $22,126,271. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $192.67 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $215.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.68. The company has a market cap of $225.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.38, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.05.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.