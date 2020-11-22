27,342 Shares in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth about $413,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $731,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 97,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $786,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNFI opened at $16.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $887.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

UNFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

