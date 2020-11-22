25,197 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 233.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,722,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,166 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,190,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,319,000 after purchasing an additional 659,447 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,186,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,093,000 after purchasing an additional 537,500 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,136,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,489,000 after purchasing an additional 478,280 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 65.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 945,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after purchasing an additional 373,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Shares of CAH opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.32. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

