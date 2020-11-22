25,001 Shares in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPR. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 85.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 635,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 293,814 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,410,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,680,000 after acquiring an additional 356,096 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 105.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 24,223 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 372,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after buying an additional 50,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SPR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $32.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.39. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $92.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34). The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.99 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

