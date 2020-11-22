2,440 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 296.2% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 836,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,088,000 after buying an additional 625,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,279,868,000 after purchasing an additional 258,096 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 55.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,670,000 after purchasing an additional 241,351 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,264,000 after purchasing an additional 133,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at $17,837,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Yoav Galin sold 52,188 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.32, for a total transaction of $10,402,112.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,665 shares in the company, valued at $20,463,187.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 5,497 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.10, for a total transaction of $1,077,961.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,391. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.06.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $257.99 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $317.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.88, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.97.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

