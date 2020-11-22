22,793 Shares in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 22,793 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 26,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $149,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,266.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $60,014.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,366.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,803 shares of company stock valued at $946,581 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

NYSE:SSD opened at $93.76 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $104.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

