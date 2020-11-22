217 Shares in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Acquired by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $13,099,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,781,460.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $514,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,551 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,444.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,000 shares of company stock worth $24,103,230. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $179.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.39 and a beta of 1.37. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $184.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 19.72.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.83.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

