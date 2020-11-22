21,489 Shares in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,489 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOX. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 286.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,188.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $886,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,718,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,172,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

BOX stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.15. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. BOX had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 279.40%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.62 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

