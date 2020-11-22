2,000 Shares in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 50.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 3.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth $310,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 3.4% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 50.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 24,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $2,729,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,856.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $2,757,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,053. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,576. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.93.

NVAX stock opened at $86.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $189.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.56 million. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 6180.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

