$2.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will report $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.10. Electronic Arts posted earnings per share of $2.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Electronic Arts.

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

Shares of EA opened at $121.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.00 and a 200 day moving average of $129.25. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $147.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

In related news, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 30,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 576,991 shares of company stock valued at $72,461,806 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,786 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $24,228,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

