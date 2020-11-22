1irstcoin (FST) Price Hits $0.91 on Major Exchanges

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $31.95 million and $45,023.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00005052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.23 or 0.00543125 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00200228 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.85 or 0.01182346 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000201 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000162 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00020911 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003446 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,967,149 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

