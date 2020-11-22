1,747 Shares in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 139.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $138.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.83. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $96.09 and a 12-month high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

