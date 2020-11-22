1,365 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,365 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,435,000 after purchasing an additional 763,798 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 99.4% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,001 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 328.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 163 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 73.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 25,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $488.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $504.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,792,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,223,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,280 shares of company stock worth $126,820,118 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $528.39.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

