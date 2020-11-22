11,625 Shares in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $10,772,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 74.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 616,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after buying an additional 262,491 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter worth about $8,143,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter worth about $7,390,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 3.4% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 397,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

