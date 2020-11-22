1,096 Shares in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Purchased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UniFirst alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $162,919.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cynthia Croatti sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total value of $226,312.71. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,501 shares of company stock valued at $631,648. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

NYSE UNF opened at $194.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.80. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.