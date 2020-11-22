10,842 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,842 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 689.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.24.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

