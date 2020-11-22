10,274 Shares in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QDEL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Quidel by 6.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Quidel in the second quarter worth approximately $3,557,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quidel by 144.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Quidel in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the second quarter worth $11,881,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total value of $852,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,441.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $174.99 per share, for a total transaction of $874,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 455,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,764,466.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $187.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.75. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $63.78 and a 1 year high of $306.72. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 276.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Quidel to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quidel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

