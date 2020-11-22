$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will announce $1.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.54. State Street posted earnings per share of $1.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow State Street.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.13.

NYSE STT opened at $67.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.82. State Street has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 19,603.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 34,110 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of State Street by 51.0% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of State Street by 21.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at $1,245,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 74,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.