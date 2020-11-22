$1.52 EPS Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will post $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.70. Northern Trust posted earnings per share of $1.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.84.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 2,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $215,761.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $2,625,317.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,936. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $91.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

