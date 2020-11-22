$1.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Verisk Analytics posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on VRSK. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.77.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total value of $18,346,075.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $12,421,726.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,140 shares in the company, valued at $20,855,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,787 shares of company stock worth $43,080,783 over the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $204.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $206.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.