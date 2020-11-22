$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to post $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.15. Canadian National Railway posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3,915.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 214.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $108.72 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $112.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

