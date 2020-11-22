$1.05 EPS Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.11. SS&C Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $68.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.53. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.47%.

In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $9,386,657.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $99,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,285,000 after buying an additional 2,887,993 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,148,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,878,000 after buying an additional 861,397 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,190,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,259,000 after buying an additional 811,686 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 821.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after buying an additional 758,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,405,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

