$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 82%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IONS shares. Benchmark started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 102.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $66.22.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $100,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,413.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $135,378.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,386.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,203 shares of company stock valued at $954,150 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,576,000 after buying an additional 252,690 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,397,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,321,000 after purchasing an additional 82,506 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,032,000 after purchasing an additional 44,028 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,290,000 after purchasing an additional 209,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,209,000 after purchasing an additional 45,742 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.