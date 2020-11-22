$0.19 EPS Expected for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Heritage Commerce posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 17.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,921,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 66,570 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,534,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,866,000 after purchasing an additional 128,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,303,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 145,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 94,184 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 737,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 464,115 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTBK opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $510.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

