$0.15 EPS Expected for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Zendesk reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zendesk from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Zendesk stock opened at $126.55 on Tuesday. Zendesk has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $128.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.89. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.61 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Zendesk news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 15,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $1,976,183.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,163,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,253 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,515 shares of company stock worth $12,107,918. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,476,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,491,000 after buying an additional 478,836 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,738,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,447,000 after purchasing an additional 721,084 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,956,000 after purchasing an additional 154,198 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,451,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,352,000 after purchasing an additional 254,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,161,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

