Zynex (ZYXI) and The Competition Head to Head Survey

Zynex (NASDAQ: ZYXI) is one of 66 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Zynex to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Zynex alerts:

This table compares Zynex and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $45.47 million $9.49 million 47.93 Zynex Competitors $928.65 million $109.94 million 24.10

Zynex’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Zynex. Zynex is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.6% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Zynex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zynex and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 0 0 0 N/A Zynex Competitors 344 1024 1727 92 2.49

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 5.00%. Given Zynex’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zynex has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Zynex has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynex’s rivals have a beta of 24.78, indicating that their average stock price is 2,378% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 18.08% 50.67% 35.56% Zynex Competitors -270.31% -76.81% -16.07%

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device. The company also supplies electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body and batteries for use in electrotherapy products; and distributes Comfortrac for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it offers blood volume monitor, a non-invasive medical device for monitoring central blood volume for use in operating and recovery rooms to detect blood loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Zynex, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.