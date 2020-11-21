Zurich Insurance Group’s (ZURVY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ZURVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of ZURVY opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.34.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

