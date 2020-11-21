Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Position Boosted by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 604.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.05% of Zscaler worth $9,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,370,000 after buying an additional 499,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,981,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,558,000 after buying an additional 580,073 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 19.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,326,000 after buying an additional 318,736 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zscaler by 21.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,454,000 after buying an additional 290,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 94.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,123,000 after buying an additional 509,318 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $143.01 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $163.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.13. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of -160.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $122,899.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,518 shares in the company, valued at $18,399,295.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $1,981,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,793,341.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,781 shares of company stock worth $35,558,839. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

