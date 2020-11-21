Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ZSAN opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.98. Zosano Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Zosano Pharma from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zosano Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Zosano Pharma from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zosano Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.88.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

