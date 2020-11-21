ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) were up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.24 and last traded at $42.68. Approximately 2,110,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,476,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.59.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZI. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.76.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 7,061,428 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $252,799,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter.

About ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

