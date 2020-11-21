Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Director Cam L. Garner Buys 8,000 Shares

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Director Cam L. Garner acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $57.22.
Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.75) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.
ZGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Zogenix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.
About Zogenix
Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.
