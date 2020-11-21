Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Roxanne Lagano Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $984,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ZTS opened at $166.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.17.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 533.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.87.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

