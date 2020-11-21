Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $109.91 and last traded at $109.49. 4,532,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 3,809,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.24.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.60.
The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.67 and its 200 day moving average is $77.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 55.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:Z)
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.
