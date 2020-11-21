Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $109.91 and last traded at $109.49. 4,532,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 3,809,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.24.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.67 and its 200 day moving average is $77.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $323,070.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,755 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,563.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.62, for a total transaction of $159,160.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,547.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 680,711 shares of company stock worth $67,289,613. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 55.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

