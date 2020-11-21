Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO David A. Beitel Sells 2,028 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $207,423.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 54,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,555,747.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $111.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.67 and a 200 day moving average of $77.46. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $119.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 55.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.60.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

