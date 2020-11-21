Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Allen Parker Sells 3,159 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Allen Parker sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $323,070.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,563.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Z opened at $111.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $119.47.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Zillow Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 27.6% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,178,000 after acquiring an additional 262,500 shares in the last quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $13,207,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 37.1% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 43,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,824 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

