Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Allen Parker Sells 3,159 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Allen Parker sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $323,070.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,563.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Z opened at $111.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $119.47.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.60.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.
