Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock Sells 4,004 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total value of $414,734.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,046.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zillow Group stock opened at $111.56 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 36.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $974,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Zillow Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 33,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.60.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

