Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Elena Gomez Sells 5,000 Shares

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,253 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,131. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 20th, Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $559,750.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $469,600.00.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $126.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.61 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.09 and its 200 day moving average is $94.89. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $128.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,476,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,491,000 after purchasing an additional 478,836 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Zendesk by 35.7% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,738,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,447,000 after buying an additional 721,084 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zendesk by 11.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,956,000 after buying an additional 154,198 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Zendesk by 21.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,451,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,352,000 after buying an additional 254,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the third quarter worth $87,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

