ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) PT Set at €52.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) has been given a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price indicates a potential upside of 160.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €50.50 ($59.41) price target on shares of ZEAL Network and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get ZEAL Network alerts:

TIM stock opened at €20.00 ($23.53) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €20.00. ZEAL Network has a 12-month low of €16.00 ($18.82) and a 12-month high of €24.40 ($28.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $166.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for ZEAL Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEAL Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.