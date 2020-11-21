Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €8.00 by DZ Bank

DZ Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando SE (ZAL.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €75.75 ($89.11).

Shares of ZAL opened at €80.04 ($94.16) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €82.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is €69.06. Zalando SE has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

