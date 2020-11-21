Zacks Investment Research Lowers Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Zealand Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.33.

NASDAQ:ZEAL opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($5.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.58) by ($0.18). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 214.31%. The business had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 320.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zealand Pharma A/S by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 19,675 shares in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines in development stage focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

