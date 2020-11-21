Zacks Investment Research Lowers NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NYSE:NGM opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $23.95.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06).

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $445,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 977,618 shares in the company, valued at $17,430,928.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 36,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $646,826.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 83,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,572.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,611,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,645,000 after acquiring an additional 88,265 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 47,599 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,891,000 after acquiring an additional 158,965 shares during the period.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

