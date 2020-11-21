Zacks Investment Research Lowers Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu(R) System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company also operates through subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MOTS. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Motus GI from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Shares of MOTS stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a market cap of $25.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.78.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a negative net margin of 16,834.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Motus GI will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system, a medical device, which indicates to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

