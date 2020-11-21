Zacks Investment Research Lowers JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of JBGS opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 6.50. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.84, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.81 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. JBG SMITH Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.90%.

In related news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart acquired 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $456,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,044.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles E. Haldeman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $266,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 45,048 shares of company stock worth $1,231,270. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 21.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

