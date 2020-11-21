Zacks Investment Research Lowers Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.03. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

