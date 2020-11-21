Zacks Investment Research Lowers eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eMagin Corporation is a leading developer of virtual imaging technology, eMagin combines integrated circuits, microdisplays, and optics to create a virtual image equivalent to the real image of a computer monitor or large screen TV. These miniature, high-performance, virtual imaging modules provide access to information-rich text, data, and video which can facilitate the opening of new mass markets for wearable PCs, wireless Internet appliances and mobile phones, portable DVD-viewers, digital cameras, and other emerging applications. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of eMagin in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

NYSEAMERICAN EMAN opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. eMagin has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.90.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMAN. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of eMagin by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

