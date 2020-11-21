Zacks Investment Research Lowers Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Del Taco is the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the United States, serving more than three million guests each week. At Del Taco, menu items are made to order with fresh ingredients, including Cheddar cheese grated from 40-pound blocks, handmade pico de gallo salsa, lard-free beans slow-cooked from scratch, and marinated chicken grilled in the restaurant. The menu includes classic Mexican dishes such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos as well as American favorites including hamburgers, crinkle-cut fries and shakes. The company was founded on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA. “

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CL King increased their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Del Taco Restaurants has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $313.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.79.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 42.94%. The company had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ari B. Levy acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 444,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,735.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ari B. Levy acquired 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $162,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,826.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 75,500 shares of company stock valued at $566,720. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 454.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 3,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.